Angelina County Airport seeks continued help from TxDot and Angelina County

By Phoebe Green
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Since the start of the new year the Angelina County airport has continued working on developments on site to expand airport growth within the next 3 years.

The airport submitted a $3 million request to TxDOT to upgrade the airports t-hangers, runways, and add LED lighting equipment for pilot landing and flight safety.

“TxDOT has devised a system of using federal money to expand runway, airports, because of the money that they generate,” said Letney,

Letney added they are looking to move forward with the next part of their plan now that their current project, the airport’s security game fence, is almost finished.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

