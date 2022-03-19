Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Nacogdoches County Democratic Party campaigns ahead of the November elections

By Phoebe Green
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - On the heels of the March Primary Election and ahead of May’s runoff, the Nacogdoches County Democratic Party held a convention Saturday morning.

Among the speakers was Dana Huffman, a candidate for the Court of Criminal Appeals who is a graduate of Stephen F. Austin State University. Huffman said she is seeing young people becoming more and more interested in their local and state politics. Huffman said that is where big change starts,

“They are not beholden to any thought process, any protocol, but they want to know, and they want to learn. I have to say that the young people today are so far, more educated, and interested in the political process,” Huffman said.

The convention also prepared resolutions for the state to provide memorial services to the families of those who lost family members to COVID-19 and another to devise an improvement plan in mortality rates among pregnant women.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KLTV Staff
Damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes all possible Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning
Prentice Wood (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
Burkeville man who sexually assaulted multiple girls agrees to 35 years in prison
Flowers could be found at the front door of Affordable Dentures & Implants on Thursday.
2 doctors dead following Smith County dental office shooting
Rexie McMullen II (Source: daughter Brandy Wyble)
Police still looking for leads in case of Lufkin man found dead after fire
Henderson police released a booking photo for Gerald Oglesby.
Report: 5-year-old son dies after whipping by father for talking back, not going to bed

Latest News

First Alert Weather Days
SPC shifts Enhanced Risk SW, severe storms still possible Monday and Tuesday
Source: KLTV Staff
Damaging winds, large hail, tornadoes all possible Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning
The Lufkin Fire Department battled a house fire in the 300 block of Magnolia Avenue Saturday....
Lufkin firefighters extinguish house fire on Magnolia Ave.
Prentice Wood (Source: Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford Facebook page)
Burkeville man who sexually assaulted multiple girls agrees to 35 years in prison