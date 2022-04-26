Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches man accused of exposing self to child waiting for school bus

Adam Hernandez
Adam Hernandez(Nacogdoches County Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have arrested a man accused of exposing himself to a child who was waiting for a school bus Thursday.

Adam Alexander Hernandez, 21, of Nacogdoches, is charged with third-degree indecency with a child.

According to a press release, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Spokane Street around 7:58 a.m. Thursday after receiving a report that a man in a vehicle was exposing himself to a child who was waiting on a school bus.

The child was able to give a detailed description of the suspect and his vehicle. Later that day, detectives were able to locate the suspect and his vehicle in Nacogdoches.

Hernandez was then arrested. His bond has not yet been set.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

