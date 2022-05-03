Police, CPS investigating death of 4-month-old Hudson baby

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The death of a four-month-old infant in Hudson is under investigation by Child Protective Services and police.

Hudson Police Chief Jimmy Casper confirmed that the child died on Thursday, April 21 on a property near Mt. Carmel Road. No arrests have been made and Casper stated that it is too soon to determine whether foul play is possibly involved.

Casper said no cause of death is known as autopsy results are still pending.

