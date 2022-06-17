Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
3 suspects arrested after Crockett tobacco store robbery

(Crockett Police Department)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - The Crockett Police Department reports locating three suspects in a vehicle filled with cigarettes following a burglary alarm call from a tobacco store.

Three men from Ft. Worth, Steven Jajuan Scott Jr., 20, Lance Harris Jr., 21, and Stacy Len Harris, 45, were all charged with burglary of a building, a state jail felony, and engaging in organized criminal activity. Steven Jajuan Scott Jr. also had a warrant for his arrest out of Franklin County for burglary.

Steven Scott Jr., Lance Harris Jr., Stacy Harris
Steven Scott Jr., Lance Harris Jr., Stacy Harris(Crockett Police Department)

Thursday at about 3:50 a.m., police officers with deputies from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a burglary alarm at the Tobacco Barn in the 400 block of North 4th St.

Officers saw a brown 2015 Chevrolet Suburban leaving the area behind the Tobacco Barn, detained the suspects, and found the vehicle filled with loose cartons of cigarettes, and several large trash bags full of cigarette cartons. Officers also located bolt cutters, walkie-talkies, pry bars, and gloves in the vehicle.

Officers found the front door of the Tobacco Barn had been shattered. Surveillance video from the Tobacco Barn showed the three suspects breaking down the door, entering the store, and stealing four large garbage bags full of cigarettes.

While investigating officers learned the suspects had also burglarized a convenience store in Anderson County earlier in the night.

