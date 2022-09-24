Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mark In Texas History: New historical marker celebrates Jacksonville’s 150th anniversary

Hazel Tilton Park
By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new historical marker was unveiled in Jacksonville during a celebration for the city’s 150th anniversary this week.

A crowd made up of people from around East texas gathered on Jacksonville’s public square to celebrate the occasion. The Hazel Tilton Park downtown was selected as home for the new marker.

The City of Jacksonville celebrated its 150th anniversary with a new historical marker.
The park was selected for its historical significance. The city park was opened in 1872 when the land was donated by the International Railroad. The Cotton Belt Railroad Line used to go right through the public square. Travelling 90 miles, from Tyler to Lufkin, running the full length of Cherokee County. A ditch in the park is a reminder of where the railroad once was.

The park is also home to a 1928 WWI memorial statue, a 1992 veterans monument and the Vanishing Texana Museum.

If you would like to see the new marker it is located Hazel Tilton park at East Larissa Street at South Main Street in downtown Jacksonville. You’ll find the marker in the park right across from he Vanishing Texana museum.

