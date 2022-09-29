East Texas Now: Day 3 of Tyler delegation’s visit to sister city in Poland
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JELENIA GÓRA, Poland (KLTV/KTRE) - Lane Luckie joined East Texas Now’s Devyn Shea on Thursday to discuss the third day of an East Texas delegation’s visit to Tyler’s sister city in Poland. Lane walks through a promenade in Jelenia Góra to share observations and a surprise street performance.
KLTV & KTRE anchor Lane Luckie is traveling with a delegation from the City of Tyler to its sister city in Poland to get a closer look at ties between the two communities and the impact of citizen diplomacy. Click here for more coverage.
Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.