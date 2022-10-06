Corrigan man charged in fatal shooting of 30-year-old

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Corrigan man has been arrested after a shooting which left a 30-year-old dead.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 5 at approximately 7:05 pm, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to a gunshot victim in Reilly Village. The caller reported the victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and the suspect had left the scene. Officers arrived on scene and the victim was identified as 30 year old Arthur Bean Jr. of Corrigan, and the suspect was identified as 29-year-old Gino Morales also of Corrigan.

The sheriff’s office said officers from the Corrigan Police Department were able to locate and detain the suspect at his residence in the Rayburn Hills area. Investigators processed the crime scene and a search warrant was obtained for the suspect’s residence.

The victim was flown to Conroe Regional Hospital, but would succumb to his injuries. Morales was booked into the Polk County Jail where he was charged with 1st degree Murder. His bond has been set at $250,000.

