Mark in Texas History: The Ramey House showcases turn-of-the-century architecture
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Created in 1903, the home of Thomas Brown and Mary Josephine Ramey sits on the corner of South Broadway Avenue and West Houston Street in Tyler.
According to the verbiage on the historical marker, it is considered an important example of turn-of-the-century architecture, being made of virgin cypress and southern heart pine. It is typical of the revival interest in colonial American history and the late 19th century classical movement.
Thomas Boyd Ramey, a prominent attorney and founder of the Tyler Rose Festival, lived in the home with his family until his death.
Today, the home is used by a roofing company and is a recorded Texas Historical Landmark, listed on the National Register, and designated a City of Tyler Historic Landmark.
If you would like to take a look at the Ramey House, it is located on the corner of Broadway Avenue and Houston Street in Tyler.
