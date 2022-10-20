Beto O’Rourke in Longview for Wednesday evening rally

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke will be in Longview on Wednesday for what his campaign calls a “Get Out the Vote” rally.

The rally began at 6 p.m. at The Exhange Locale & Marketplace at 314 Tyler Street in Longview. KLTV anchor and reporter Blake Holland is at the rally. He will have a one-on-one interview with O’Rourke after the rally.

O’Rourke is set to host a dozen public rallies across the state before the start of early voting on Monday, according to his campaign.

