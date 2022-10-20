Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Beto O’Rourke in Longview for Wednesday evening rally

Gubernatorial candidate to appear at public rally
The rally began at 6 p.m. at The Exhange Locale & Marketplace at 314 Tyler Street in Longview.
The rally began at 6 p.m. at The Exhange Locale & Marketplace at 314 Tyler Street in Longview. KLTV anchor and reporter Blake Holland is at the rally. He will have a one-on-one interview with O’Rourke after the rally.(KLTV/Blake Holland)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke will be in Longview on Wednesday for what his campaign calls a “Get Out the Vote” rally.

The rally began at 6 p.m. at The Exhange Locale & Marketplace at 314 Tyler Street in Longview. KLTV anchor and reporter Blake Holland is at the rally. He will have a one-on-one interview with O’Rourke after the rally.

O’Rourke is set to host a dozen public rallies across the state before the start of early voting on Monday, according to his campaign.

