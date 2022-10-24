First Alert Weather Day in effect for late Monday into Tuesday
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Mostly cloudy, warm and windy for most of the day Monday. Temperatures will warm into the 80s this afternoon.
A strong storm system will be approaching from the west with thunderstorms developing along a dryline by late afternoon along I-35.
These storms will slowly move into East Texas by this evening with a line of strong storms into the overnight hours.
A second line of thunderstorms will develop along the cold front as it moves into East Texas late Monday night and continue through Deep East Texas before sunrise Tuesday morning.
All storms along the dryline and cold front have the possibility of becoming strong to severe. All of East Texas is under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms through sunrise Tuesday morning.
The main concerns will be strong, damaging winds of 70-80 mph and very heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding.
Small hail and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.
