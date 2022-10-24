Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
First Alert Weather Day in effect for late Monday into Tuesday

By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Mostly cloudy, warm and windy for most of the day Monday. Temperatures will warm into the 80s this afternoon. 

FIrst Alert Weather Day
FIrst Alert Weather Day(Katie Vossler)

A strong storm system will be approaching from the west with thunderstorms developing along a dryline by late afternoon along I-35.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(Katie Vossler)

These storms will slowly move into East Texas by this evening with a line of strong storms into the overnight hours.

First Alert Weather Day: Mon 5pm
First Alert Weather Day: Mon 5pm(Katie Vossler)

A second line of thunderstorms will develop along the cold front as it moves into East Texas late Monday night and continue through Deep East Texas before sunrise Tuesday morning. 

First Alert Weather Day: Mon 9pm
First Alert Weather Day: Mon 9pm(Katie Vossler)

All storms along the dryline and cold front have the possibility of becoming strong to severe. All of East Texas is under a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms through sunrise Tuesday morning. 

First Alert Weather Day: Tues 12am
First Alert Weather Day: Tues 12am(Katie Vossler)

The main concerns will be strong, damaging winds of 70-80 mph and very heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding. 

First Alert Weather Day: Tues 2am
First Alert Weather Day: Tues 2am(Katie Vossler)

Small hail and an isolated tornado can not be ruled out.

