Red Zone bi-district playoff schedule

The football playoffs are here with teams all over the region looking to win state titles in UIL and TAPPS action.

The UIL state championships will be at AT&T Stadium in Arlington December 13-17. The TAPPS State Championships take place the first week of December.

UIL BI-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

THURSDAY, Nov. 10

4A DI

Palestine vs Lumberton @ The Woodland’s Woodforest Bank Stadium, 7 p.m.

Chapel Hill vs Livingston@ Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium, 7 p.m.

4A DII

Pleasant Grove vs Van @ Marshall’s Maverick Stadium, 7 p.m.

Carthage vs Pittsburg @ Lindale’s Eagle Stadium, 7 p.m.

3A DI

Gladewater vs Pottsborro @ Paris’ Wildcat Stadium, 7 p.m.

Diboll vs Buna @ Woodville’s Eagle Stadium, 7 p.m.

3A DII

Daingerfield vs Anderson-Shiro @ Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl, 7 p.m.

Hughes Springs vs Newton @ Center’s Roughrider Stadium, 7 p.m.

De Kalb vs Edgewood @ Sulphur Springs’ Prim Stadium, 7 p.m.

Grand Saline vs New Boston @ Mount Pleasant’s Prim Stadium, 7 p.m.

2A DI

Cayuga vs Reisel @ Fairfield’s Eagle Stadium, 7 p.m.

Cooper vs Hawkins @ Winnsboro’s Red Raider Stadium, 7 p.m.

Frankston vs Wolfe City @ Rains H.S. 7 p.m.

Beckville vs Rivercrest @ Longview’s Lobo Stadium, 7 p.m.

Timpson vs Groveton @ Jasper’s Bulldog Stadium, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, Nov. 11

5A DI

Longview vs Crosby @ Longview’s Lobo Stadium

5A DII

Marshall vs Crandall @ Marshall’s Maverick Stadium, 7 p.m.

Lovejoy vs Whitehouse @ Lucas’ Leopard Stadium, 7 p.m.

Melissa vs Hallsville @ Melissa’s Cardinal Field

4A DI

Sulphur Springs vs Dallas Carter @ Forney’s City Bank Stadium, 7 p.m.

Kilgore vs Little Cypress Mauriceville @ Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium, 7 p.m

Lindale vs Vidor @ Bryan’s Merrill Green Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

4A DII

Center vs. Liberty-Eylau @ Hallsville’s Bobcat Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Gilmer vs Rusk @ Tyler’s Rose Stadium, 7 p.m.

Jasper vs Silsbee @ Navasotta’s Rattler Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

3A DI

Jefferson vs Mineola @ Spring Hill’s Panther Stadium, 7 p.m.

Tatum vs Mount Vernon @ Mount Pleasant’s Sam Parker Stadium, 7 p.m.

Winnsboro vs Atlanta @ Pine Tree’s Pirate Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Westwood vs Anahuac @ Willis’ Yates Stadium, 7 p.m.

Woodville vs East Chambers @ Lumberton’s Raider Stadium, 7 p.m.

3A DII

West Rusk vs Pewitt @ Pittsburg’s Pirate Stadium, 7 p.m.

Waskom vs Hemphill @ Timpson’s Eakin Stadium, 7 p.m.

Hooks vs Troup @ Ore City’s Rebel Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Harmony vs New Waverly @ Athen’s Bruce Field, 7 p.m.

2A DI

Garrison vs Corrigan @ Henderson’s Lion Stadium, 7 p.m.

Joaquin vs Jewett Leon @ Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl, 7 p.m.

Centerville vs Shelbyville @ Diboll’s Lumberjack Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Honey Grove vs Harlerton @ Lone Oak’s Buffalo Stadium, 7 p.m.

2A DII

Dewyville vs Tenaha @ Woodville’s Eagle Stadium, 7 p.m.

Mart vs Linden-Kildare @ Brownsboro’s Bear Stadium, 7 p.m.

Colmesneil vs Cushing @ Crockett’s Driskell Stadium, 7 p.m.

Lovelady vs Overton @ Nacogdoches’ Dragon Stadium, 7 p.m.

1A DI

Union Hill vs Gorman @ Ferris, 6 p.m.

1A DII

Leverett’s Chapel vs Leakey @ Temple’s Holy Trinity, 5 p.m.

Chester vs Medina @ Temple’s Holy Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Private Schools

TAPPS DII

All Saints vs Faith Christian School

Grace Community vs Midland Christian

TAPPS DIII

Brook Hill vs Lake Country Christian School @ LCCC, 7:30 p.m.

TAPPS DIV

Bishop Gorman vs Halletsville Sacred Heart

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.