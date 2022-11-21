Carthage, Gilmer showdown headlines Black Friday playoff matchups in East Texas
There will be plenty of playoff action in East Texas on Black Friday.
The Regional semifinals will be headlined by four big matchups. In 4A DII action, the top 2 teams in the state will meet up, with Carthage and Gilmer renewing their rivalry. The District of Doom will see a rematch between Kilgore and Lindale. The 5A DI action will be highlighted by No. 1 Longview meeting up with Port Arthur Memorial. In 2A, a rematch of last year’s Regional Championship will take place between No. 1 Timpson and Centerville.
UIL Football Regional Semifinals
Friday, Nov. 25
5A DI
Longview vs Port Arthur Memorial @ Lufkin’s Abe Martin Stadium, 7 p.m.
4A DI
Chapel Hill vs Lumberton @ New Candy’s Randall Reed Stadium, 7 p.m.
Kilgore vs Lindale @ Tyler’s Rose Stadium, 1 p.m.
4A DII
Carthage vs Gilmer @ Longview’s Lobo Stadium, 6 p.m.
3A DI
Malakoff vs West @ Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
3A DII
West Rusk vs Harmony @ Pine Tree’s Pirate Stadium, 1 p.m.
Daingerfield vs Newton @ SFA’s Homer Bryce Stadium, 6 p.m.
2A DI
Joaquin vs Cooper @ Tyler’s Rose Stadium, 7 p.m.
Timpson vs Centerville @ Jacksonville’s Tomato Bowl, 7 p.m.
2A DII
Lovelady vs Carlisle @ Palestine Westwood’s Panther Stadium, 7 p.m.
Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.