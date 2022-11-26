Nine Red Zone teams one step closer to a state title

The UIL football playoffs are down to the final three weeks with the regional finals, also called the state quarterfinals. Nine teams are still in the running for a championship.

Friday, Dec. 2

5A DI Region II Championship

Mansfield Timberview vs. Longview @ Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium, 7 p.m.

4A DI Region III Championship

Kilgore vs. Chapel Hill @ Tyler’s Rose Stadium, 7 p.m.

4A DII Region II Championship

Pleasant Grove vs. Carthage @ Marshall’s Maverick Stadium, 7 p.m.

3A DI Region II Championship

Grandview vs. Malakoff @ Waxahachie’s Lumpkins Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

3A DII Region III Championship

Harmony vs. Newton, TBD

2A DI Region III Championship

Cooper vs. Timpson @ Lindale’s Eagle Stadium, 7 p.m.

2A DII Region III Championship

Mart vs. Lovelady @ A&M Consolidated’s Tiger Stadium, 7 p.m.

