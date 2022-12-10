Mark in Texas History: Bullard Water Well enabled city’s historical development

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The Bullard Water Well has been a cornerstone of the town’s growth since the 1880s and was awarded a state historical marker in 2009 by the Texas Historical Commission.

Bullard sits in Smith and Cherokee Counties, and the town is named for John Bullard, a confederate soldier, and his wife Emma. The area grew and flourished thanks several things, especially water.

It was that reliable public water source that helped Bullard to grow and thrive. (KLTV)

Back in 1870, John and Emma Bullard settled in East Texas. The couple went on to open a new post office, named Hewsville, inside their general store.

In 1883 the office was renamed Bullard. The following year, the Kansas and Gulf Short Line Railroad extended its route from Tyler to Lufkin, passing through the area. A depot was built, attracting new residents and businesses to Bullard.

Six years later, there were 200 residents, and the town had several essential services: a doctor, telegraph office and water well.

It was that reliable public water source that helped Bullard to grow and thrive.

The old town water well was awarded a state historical marker in 2009 by the Texas Historical Commission. (KLTV)

The Bullard Water Well utilizes a major Smith County aquifer. Water can be drawn by pumps, windmills, or buckets. This natural resource provided drinking water for people and animals and also served as a social gathering place early in Bullard’s history. By 1914, the population had doubled to 400.

Today, there are 3,490 people calling Bullard home. The old town water well was awarded a state historical marker in 2009 by the Texas Historical Commission.

Inside a building at the corner of Houston and Main, you’ll find marker number 16012 and the old well, which once stood in the middle of the street. To this day, the historic town well marks the origin of the community.

If you would like to check out the Bullard Water Well marker, it is at the intersection of East Main Street and Farm to Market Road 2493.

The marker is at the intersection of East Main Street and Farm to Market Road 2493. (KLTV)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.