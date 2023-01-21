Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Mark in Texas History: Jacksonville’s Sea Scouts

Mark in Texas History: Jacksonville's Sea Scouts
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Sea Scouting was a branch of the Boy Scouts which promotes mental and physical fitness through maritime skills. Jacksonville attorney John C. Box Junior set up a unit for local boys in 1936. They met at this location which has four buildings made of red ironstone.

One of the four buildings was built in the shape of a hull and deck of a sailboat. This was a classroom for nautical procedure, sail hoisting, signaling and knot tying.

Ship 400 dissolved in 1951 but served 15 years as a fun and educational opportunity during the depression and World War II.

The ship received the historical marker designation in 2017,

