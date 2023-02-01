Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

East Texas schools participate in Shuttle Columbia Memorial robotics competition

East Texas schools participate in robotic competition
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - Several East Texas schools gathered at Hemphill today to participate in a robotic competition that’s like no other.

As part of the 20th annual remembrance of the space shuttle Columbia, students got a chance to work with real engineers from NASA and Boeing.

The Patricia Huffman Smith NASA Museum hosted a robotic competition at Hemphill First Baptist Church.

Robotic coordinator, Ellen Mills said high school students were given the challenge to create a community on Mars.

“You look around at all the creations they made here and just the involvement and what they’ve learned and how they’re tweaking robots to make them perform these little maneuvers to make it work,” said Mills.

The ‘mission’ was to transform their spaceship landing on mars to become a working part of a system to support human life on the planet. The students had one week to conduct research and used a Lego robot kit.

Jasper High School sophomore, Caden Bootie said he and his teammates created a greenhouse containing moss that serves as a source for planting and growing.

“This robot will take the oxygen tanks from point A to point B and to demonstrate, we’re going to use an astronaut for the event,” said Bootie.

NASA retiree, Dorothy Rasco worked on 44 space shuttle missions at the Johnson Space Center. Rasco served as a mentor for the competition. She said she knew the Columbia crew well and seeing the next generation take on these projects was a sight to see.

“Being here with this robotic competition and seeing the different high schools that are here, talking to the different students is really awesome,” Rasco said.

Diboll High School took first place and Hemphill High School came in second. Their robots are to be placed on display at the museum.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

feral hogs in someone's property
Ranchers say they see benefits from all-natural hog contraceptive bait
FAWD issued throughout Wednesday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Winter Storm Warning in effect until Wednesday morning
Additional East Texas school districts announcing closures, early dismissals
First Alert Weather Day: Freezing rain likely Tuesday afternoon
Student athlete Hunter Dorram died in a 18-wheeler accident.
Pedestrian killed on I-20 Monday was ETBU student, hockey team member

Latest News

Graylan Spring memorial scholarship raises nearly 100k.
Memorial scholarship for SFA student killed in recent wreck raises nearly $100K
With ice and rain on the way for the next few days, East Texans need to be cautious while on...
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office offers tips for road safety during icy, rainy weather in East Texas
The victim was take to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.
Longview police investigating after shooting reported in apartment complex
Homeowner Harold Howard says the tree fell while he, his wife, and two dogs were inside.
Couple's camper smashed in half by falling tree