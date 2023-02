HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - The Patricia Huffman Smith NASA Museum ‘Remembering Columbia’ Museum in Hemphill works to preserve the legacy of the Space Shuttle Columbia and its STS-107 crew.

KTRE’s Lane Luckie joins East Texas Now on the 20th anniversary of the Space Shuttle Columbia tragedy in East Texas to give a tour of the museum.

