Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Mark in Texas History: Angelina and Neches Railroad served key role in Lufkin development

The Angelina and Neches River Railroad was chartered in 1900 and headquartered in the sawmill town of Keltys.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Angelina and Neches River Railroad was chartered in 1900 and headquartered in the sawmill town of Keltys. It was a shortline railroad used to move logs from the woods of East Texas to the Angelina County Lumber Company. It was just 10 miles of track.

Once built, the railroad could haul in pulpwood and ship out newsprint made from southern pine.
Once built, the railroad could haul in pulpwood and ship out newsprint made from southern pine.(KLTV)

By 1911, the line extended to Chireno in Nacogdoches County. The founding of Southland Paper Mills in 1938 was possible largely due to the assets of the railroad. Once built, the railroad could haul in pulpwood and ship out newsprint made from southern pine.

The original railroad was just 10 miles of track.
The original railroad was just 10 miles of track.(KLTV)

Today, the railroad services 28 miles of track in and around Lufkin and works with Union Pacific’s mainline.

The Angelina and Neches River Railroad has an office located on Spence Street. If you want a good look at it, be sure to visit during business hours, as it’s inside a locked fence.

The Angelina and Neches River Railroad has an office located on Spence Street.
The Angelina and Neches River Railroad has an office located on Spence Street.(KLTV)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
The suspect is in custody but has not been identified.
3 children killed, 2 wounded inside Ellis County home
Both Angel Moreno and Angel Marcelino Rivera Montelongo are being held in the Nacogdoches...
3 teenagers in custody after knife altercation on Central Heights campus
Tornado in Pickton
Multiple homes destroyed when tornado hits Hopkins County
Nacogdoches home damaged by fallen tree after Thursday night's storms
Nacogdoches residents suffer weather damage following Thursday night storm

Latest News

By 1911, the line extended to Chireno in Nacogdoches County.
Mark in Texas History: Angelina and Neches Railroad served key role in Lufkin development
Seeing a glimpse of a giant hot dog driving down the road may bring a nostalgic feeling. For...
Wienermobile makes its way through Tyler, spreading smiles as it goes
Nacogdoches students ring historic landmark bell
Nacogdoches students ring historic landmark bell
Increased Puppy Intake
East Texas animal shelters overwhelmed by influx of puppies