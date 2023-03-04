Mark in Texas History: Angelina and Neches Railroad served key role in Lufkin development

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Angelina and Neches River Railroad was chartered in 1900 and headquartered in the sawmill town of Keltys. It was a shortline railroad used to move logs from the woods of East Texas to the Angelina County Lumber Company. It was just 10 miles of track.

Once built, the railroad could haul in pulpwood and ship out newsprint made from southern pine. (KLTV)

By 1911, the line extended to Chireno in Nacogdoches County. The founding of Southland Paper Mills in 1938 was possible largely due to the assets of the railroad. Once built, the railroad could haul in pulpwood and ship out newsprint made from southern pine.

The original railroad was just 10 miles of track. (KLTV)

Today, the railroad services 28 miles of track in and around Lufkin and works with Union Pacific’s mainline.

The Angelina and Neches River Railroad has an office located on Spence Street. If you want a good look at it, be sure to visit during business hours, as it’s inside a locked fence.

The Angelina and Neches River Railroad has an office located on Spence Street. (KLTV)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.