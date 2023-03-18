Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Mark in Texas History: Pre-Civil War town of Flora represented with state marker

One small Smith County community began as a post office and is now home to a historical marker.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One small Smith County community began as a post office and is now home to a historical marker.

Back in 1845, a man-named James Beene settled in an area four miles northwest of Lindale. Three years later, he opened a post office called Flora. Nearby farms were bought by another family, and the area began to flourish.

In 2001, the Texas Historical Commission put this marker up on Old Mineola Highway.
In 2001, the Texas Historical Commission put this marker up on Old Mineola Highway.(KLTV)

By 1853, Flora’s first store opened. Soon after, the Carmel Baptist Church nearby was organized, and the Flora community continued to grow. By 1860, there were three doctors practicing there. There were also two blacksmiths creating just about everything made of metal, and three stores were open.

The hardships of the Civil War, from 1861 to 1865, set in and this once-thriving community began to decline. By 1871, all of the businesses had closed. The masonic lodge moved to Garden Valley, and Flora became a ghost town.

In 2001, the Texas Historical Commission put this marker up on Old Mineola Highway. If you’d like to check it out, it’s located at 19616 Old Mineola Highway in Lindale, just west of Lem Pool Road.

There are eight other markers within six miles of this one, so you might plan to spend some time to see them all.

One small Smith County community began as a post office and is now home to a historical marker.
One small Smith County community began as a post office and is now home to a historical marker.(KLTV)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

handcuffs
4 arrested in connection with death of teen in Angelina County nightclub shooting
Edgar Eduardo Vargas-Izquierdo
Nacogdoches County authorities searching for man accused of indecency with child
hit-and-run crash graphic
Nacogdoches police release name of pedestrian killed in hit and run
Three teen girls are dead, and another remains in the hospital after a rollover crash in Arizona.
Police: 3 teens killed in crash after 16-year-old driver loses control while speeding
Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruiz
LULAC demands FBI investigation after death of soldier; Family informed of possible suicide

Latest News

Back in 1845, a man-named James Beene settled in an area four miles northwest of Lindale.
Mark in Texas History: Pre-Civil War town of Flora represented with state marker
Zane Fuller holds a rabbit he will present in a competition at the Angelina County Fair.
Zavalla sophomore shows rabbits at Angelina County Fair
Hot air balloons sailing over a sunset.
The Great Texas Balloon Race returns with a star-studded country music lineup
VFW Post 3893 in Nacogdoches
VFW Post in Nacogdoches to hold meeting for veterans exposed to toxic water