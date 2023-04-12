Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Diboll ISD names lone finalist for superintendent position

J. Brian Bowman
J. Brian Bowman(Diboll ISD)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Diboll Independent School District has named the lone finalist to become superintendent.

The board of trustees unanimously voted Tuesday night to name J. Brian Bowman to the position. Bowman is a 1994 graduate of the University of Texas at Tyler who has worked as a teacher an coach for school districts in New Boston, Whitehouse and Harmony, as well as serving as principal of Forest Park Middle School in Longview ISD. He currently serves as principal of Centennial High School in Burleson ISD.

Texas law requires a 21-day waiting period between the naming of a sole finalist and the actual hiring.

