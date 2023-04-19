Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 cars derail from Union Pacific train near Corrigan

Union Pacific Locomotives
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Two trains derailed Tuesday afternoon in Polk County.

According to Robynn Tysver, a spokesperson for Union Pacific Railroad, two Union Pacific cars derailed around 2:30 p.m. As of this writing, no injuries were reported and no materials were released from the derailed cars.

Tysver said the two train cars have since been removed and the track reopened last night at about 9:30 p.m.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

