Hughes’ bill making child support begin at conception passes Senate

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A bill which would make fathers owe child support starting at conception passed the Senate floor on Thursday.

Sen. Bryan Hughes’ (R-Minneola) bill, SB 590, makes the case that the cost of caring for a child begins at conception rather than birth. As such, a father who would owe child support to the mother would be required to do so once the child is conceived.

The bill passed the Senate on Thursday morning with a final vote of 31-0.

On March 29, it was passed through the Committee on Jurisprudence after a discussion by several witnesses.

A version of the bill must still pass through the House of Representatives before being signed into law.

