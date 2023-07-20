Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse

Sabine County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspected serial burglar

Andrew Lee Ancell
Andrew Lee Ancell(Sabine County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Sabine County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man suspected in several burglaries across the region.

According to a Sabine County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Andrew Lee Ancell is wanted in connection with multiple burglaries in several counties. Chief Investigator JP McDonough said a mail carrier called Tuesday in the FM 3315 area reporting a suspicious person. Around that time, a resident reported the theft of two handguns, survival equipment, a backpack and clothes.

A man believed to be Ancell has been seen several times in the area, but has disappeared into the woods in each instance. His last appearance was in the Yellowpine area Wednesday, when he reportedly approached a woman’s porch asking for water. McDonough said the man was gone by the time deputies arrived.

Authorities are urging residents to be on the lookout for the man, and report any information to the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Avery Jones, left, and David Dean Corbett
Lufkin men arrested after leading deputies, police on chase in stolen vehicles
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
The wait is over as Powerball finally has a winner for its jackpot worth over $1 billion
Burn ban file graphic.
Several East Texas counties enact burn bans
The Nacogdoches City Council appointed a city attorney Tuesday night.
Nacogdoches City Council appoints city attorney
On Tuesday, we learned hackers are trying to sell stolen information involving students and...
SFA official gives update on current security status after hackers demand Bitcoin for return of info

Latest News

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
The wait is over as Powerball finally has a winner for its jackpot worth over $1 billion
Nacogdoches creates communications task force
Nacogdoches Communications Task Force promotes effective communication tools
Taxpayers continue to fall prey to online scams.
IRS representative gives tips to help East Texans avoid tax scams
Taxpayers continue to fall prey to online scams.
WebXtra: IRS representative gives tips for avoiding tax scams