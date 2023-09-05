Red Zone: Week 3 high school football schedule
All games kick off at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, Sept. 7
3A
White Oak at Harleton 7 p.m.
2A
Cushing at Union Grove 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8
6A
Tyler Legacy at Longview
5A
A&M Consolidated at Lufkin
Mesquite Horn at Tyler 7 p.m.
Kilgore at Pine Tree
Hallsville at Sulphur Springs
Marshall at Henderson
Mount Pleasant at Liberty-Eylau
Lumberton at Nacogdoches
Whitehouse at Corsicana
4A
Mabank at Brownsboro
Gilmer at Paris
Hallsville at Sulphur Springs
Rusk at Athens
Marshall at Henderson
Jacksonville at Crandall
Van at Lindale
Palestine at Livingston
Chapel Hill at Greenville
Tatum at Pittsburg
Salado at Malakoff 7 p.m.
Liberty at Woodville
Wills Point at Blue Ridge 7 p.m.
Caddo Mills at Canton
Quinlan Ford at Bullard
Spring Hill at Gladewater
San Antonio Cornerstone at Carthage
Center at North DeSoto, La.
Rusk at Athens
Houston Legacy at Jasper
3A
Mineola at West Rusk
Pewitt at Mount Vernon
Winnsboro at Hooks
Atlanta at New Boston 7 p.m.
Spring Hill at Gladewater
Sabine at Waskom 7 p.m.
Jefferson at DeKalb 7 p.m.
Blooming Grove at Eustace
Kemp at Quitman
Buna at Crockett
Franklin at Diboll 7 p.m.
Tarkington at Huntington 7 p.m.
Palestine Westwood at Palmer
Edgewood at Scurry-Rosser
Leonard at Hughes Springs 7 p.m.
Cooper at Lone Oak
Arp at Price Carlisle
Rains at Grand Saline
Troup at Buffalo
Winona at Redwater
Daingerfield at Timpson 7 p.m.
Elysian Fields at Shelbyville 7 p.m.
Harmony at Beckville
Queen City at Como-Pickton
Hemphill at West Sabine 7 p.m.
Trinity at Hardin
Warren at Garrison
Elkhart at Hearne
Corrigan-Camden at Kirbyville
Rains at Grand Saline
Troup at Buffalo
Elkhart at Hearne
2A
Evadale at Kountze
Colmesneil at Cayuga 7 p.m.
Cross Roads at Bruceville-Eddy
Alba-Golden at Clarksville
Quinlan Boles at Hawkins
Big Sandy at Linden-Kildare
Groveton at Frankston
Grapeland at Bremond
Joaquin at Tenaha 7 p.m.
Alto at San Augustine
Ore City at New Diana
Cushing at Union Grove 7 p.m.
Mount Enterprise at Maud
Simms Bowie at Overton
Lovelady at Iola
1A
Rockwall Heritage Christian at Union HIll 7 p.m.
Chester at Houston Mount Carmel 7 p.m.
Apple Springs at High Island 7 p.m.
Leverett’s Chapel at Dallas Lutheran
Private
Tyler Grace at Brook Hill
All Saints at T.K. Gorman 7 p.m.
Mesquite Founders Classical at Longview Christian Heritage
Providence Academy at Kings Academy
Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.