Red Zone: Week 3 high school football schedule

The Red Zone | Friday Nights at 10:35 on KLTV and KTRE
The Red Zone | Friday Nights at 10:35 on KLTV and KTRE
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
All games kick off at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, Sept. 7

3A

White Oak at Harleton 7 p.m.

2A

Cushing at Union Grove 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 8

6A

Tyler Legacy at Longview

5A

A&M Consolidated at Lufkin

Mesquite Horn at Tyler 7 p.m.

Kilgore at Pine Tree

Mount Pleasant at Liberty-Eylau

Lumberton at Nacogdoches

Whitehouse at Corsicana

4A

Mabank at Brownsboro

Gilmer at Paris

Rusk at Athens

Jacksonville at Crandall

Van at Lindale

Palestine at Livingston

Chapel Hill at Greenville

Tatum at Pittsburg

Salado at Malakoff 7 p.m.

Liberty at Woodville

Wills Point at Blue Ridge 7 p.m.

Caddo Mills at Canton

Quinlan Ford at Bullard

San Antonio Cornerstone at Carthage

Center at North DeSoto, La.

Houston Legacy at Jasper

3A

Mineola at West Rusk

Pewitt at Mount Vernon

Winnsboro at Hooks

Atlanta at New Boston 7 p.m.

Sabine at Waskom 7 p.m.

Jefferson at DeKalb 7 p.m.

Blooming Grove at Eustace

Kemp at Quitman

Buna at Crockett

Franklin at Diboll 7 p.m.

Tarkington at Huntington 7 p.m.

Palestine Westwood at Palmer

Edgewood at Scurry-Rosser

Leonard at Hughes Springs 7 p.m.

Cooper at Lone Oak

Arp at Price Carlisle

Winona at Redwater

Daingerfield at Timpson 7 p.m.

Elysian Fields at Shelbyville 7 p.m.

Harmony at Beckville

Queen City at Como-Pickton

Hemphill at West Sabine 7 p.m.

Trinity at Hardin

Warren at Garrison

Corrigan-Camden at Kirbyville

Rains at Grand Saline

Troup at Buffalo

Elkhart at Hearne

2A

Evadale at Kountze

Colmesneil at Cayuga 7 p.m.

Cross Roads at Bruceville-Eddy

Alba-Golden at Clarksville

Quinlan Boles at Hawkins

Big Sandy at Linden-Kildare

Groveton at Frankston

Grapeland at Bremond

Joaquin at Tenaha 7 p.m.

Alto at San Augustine

Ore City at New Diana

Mount Enterprise at Maud

Simms Bowie at Overton

Lovelady at Iola

1A

Rockwall Heritage Christian at Union HIll 7 p.m.

Chester at Houston Mount Carmel 7 p.m.

Apple Springs at High Island 7 p.m.

Leverett’s Chapel at Dallas Lutheran

Private

Tyler Grace at Brook Hill

All Saints at T.K. Gorman 7 p.m.

Mesquite Founders Classical at Longview Christian Heritage

Providence Academy at Kings Academy

