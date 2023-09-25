Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Red Zone: Week 6 schedule

The Red Zone | Friday Nights at 10:35 on KLTV and KTRE
The Red Zone | Friday Nights at 10:35 on KLTV and KTRE(KLTV/KTRE)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Friday

5A

Hallsville at Marshall - 7:30 p.m.

Pine Tree at Nacogdoches - 7:30 p.m.

Mount Pleasant at Texarkana - 7:30 p.m.

4A

Mabank at Quinlan Ford - 7 p.m.

Athens at Lindale - 7:30 p.m.

Kilgore at Jacksonville - 7:30 p.m.

Chapel Hill at Palestine - 7:30 p.m.

Brownsboro at Carthage - 7:30 p.m.

Canton at Van - 7:30 p.m.

Rusk at Center - 7:30 p.m.

Jasper at Hamshire-Fannett - 7:30 p.m.

3A

Mount Vernon at Bonham - 7 p.m.

Commerce at Winnsboro - 7 p.m.

Pottsboro at Mineola - 7:30 p.m.

Teague at Eustace - 7:30 p.m.

Fairfield at Malakoff - 7:30 p.m.

Crockett at Oakhurst - 7 p.m.

Westwood at Diboll - 7 p.m.

Woodville at Shepherd - 7 p.m.

Winona at Arp - 7:30 p.m.

Grand Saline at Edgewood - 7:30 p.m.

Troup at Quitman - 7:30 p.m.

Daingerfield at Hughes Springs - 7 p.m.

Waskom at Elysian Fields - 7 p.m.

Harmony at New Diana - 7 p.m.

Kountze at Hemphill - 7 p.m.

2A

Cross Roads at Cayuga - 7 p.m.

Alba-Golden at Honey Grove - 7:30 p.m.

Como-Pickton at Quinlan Boles - 7:30 p.m.

Hawkins at Beckville - 7:30 p.m.

Big Sandy at Ore City - 7:30 p.m.

Union Grove at Frankston - 7:30 p.m.

Garrison at Joaquin - 7 p.m.

Grapeland at West Sabine - 7 p.m.

San Augustine at Timpson - 7 p.m.

All Saints at Mount Enterprise - 7 p.m.

1A

Chester at Apple Springs - 7 p.m.

Campbell at Trinidad - 7:30 p.m.

Savoy at Fruitvale - 7:30 p.m.

Oakwood at Leverett’s Chapel - 7:30 p.m.

Private

TK Gorman at New Braunfels Christian - 7 p.m.

