Red Zone District Standings

By Kyle Owens
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
District Standings

10-6A

North Forney (1-0) 5-0 vs Royse City

Rockwall (1-0) 4-1 vs Mesquite Horn

Tyler Legacy (1-0) 1-4 OPEN

Mesquite (0-1) 2-3 vs Rockwall-Heath

Mesquite Horn (0-1) 3-2 @ Rockwall

Rockwall-Heath (0-1) 3-2 @ Mesquite

Royse City (0-0) 2-2 @ North Forney

7-5A D1

Forney (2-0) 5-0 OPEN

Longview (2-0) 4-1 OPEN

McKinney North (2-0) 4-1 OPEN

Tyler High (1-1) 4-1 OPEN

West Mesquite (1-1) 3-2 OPEN

Lancaster (0-2) 1-4 OPEN

Lufkin (0-2) 3-2 OPEN

North Mesquite (0-2) 1-4 OPEN

8-5A D2

Marshall (1-0) 2-3 vs Hallsville

Texas High (1-0) 5-0 vs Mt. Pleasant

Whitehouse (1-0) 4-1 OPEN

Hallsville (0-1) 1-4 @ Marshall

Pine Tree (0-1) 2-3 @ Nacogdoches

Nacogdoches (0-1) 2-3 vs Pine Tree

Mt. Pleasant (0-0) 2-1 @ Texas High

8-4A D1

Anna (0-0) 3-1 vs Prosper Walnut Grove

Kaufman (0-0) 1-4 OPEN

Mabank (0-0) 1-3 @ Quinlan Ford

Nevada Community (0-0) 2-3 OPEN

Paris (0-0) 1-4 OPEN

Sulphur Springs (0-0) 4-1 OPEN

9-4A D1

Athens (1-0) 4-1 @ Lindale

Kilgore (1-0) 4-1 @ Jacksonville

Lindale (1-0) 2-3 vs Athens

Chapel Hill (0-0) 4-0 @ Palestine

Henderson (0-1) 1-4 OPEN

Jacksonville (0-1) 0-5 vs Kilgore

Palestine (0-1) 2-3 vs Chapel Hill

6-4A D2

Caddo Mills (0-0) 3-2 OPEN

Dallas Lincoln (0-0) 1-4 OPEN

Dallas Roosevelt (0-0) 0-5 OPEN

Quinlan Ford (0-0) 2-2 vs Mabank

Sunnyvale (0-0) 3-2 OPEN

Wills Point (0-0) 2-3 OPEN

7-4A D2

Gilmer (0-0) 3-2 OPEN

Spring Hill (0-0) 1-4 OPEN

Paris North Lamar (0-0) 4-1 OPEN

Pittsburg (0-0) 2-2 OPEN

Liberty Eylau (0-0) 1-3 OPEN

Pleasant Grove (0-0) 5-0 OPEN

8-4A D2

Carthage (1-0) 5-0 vs Brownsboro

Center (1-0) 4-1 vs Rusk

Van (1-0) 4-1 vs Canton

Brownsboro (0-1) 4-1 @ Carthage

Bullard (0-1) 4-1 OPEN

Canton (0-1) 2-3 @ Van

Rusk (0-0) 3-1 @ Center

5-3A D1

Commerce (1-0) 5-0 @ Winnsboro

Mineola (1-0) 2-3 vs Pottsboro

Winnsboro (1-0) 4-0 vs Commerce

Bonham (0-1) 1-4 vs Mt. Vernon

Rains (0-1) 0-5 OPEN

Mt. Vernon (0-1) 3-2 @ Bonham

Pottsboro (0-0) 4-0 @ Mineola

6-3A D1

Atlanta (0-0) 2-3 OPEN

Gladewater (0-0) 0-5 OPEN

Jefferson (0-0) 3-1 OPEN

Sabine (0-0) 3-2 OPEN

Tatum (0-0) 1-3 OPEN

White Oak (0-0) 0-5 OPEN

8-3A D1

Fairfield (1-0) 1-4 @ Malakoff

Groesbeck (1-0) 4-1 OPEN

Malakoff (1-0) 5-0 vs Fairfield

Eustace (0-1) 0-5 vs Teague

Kemp (0-1) 1-4 @ Mexia

Mexia (0-1) 0-5 vs Kemp

Teague (0-0) 3-1 @ Eustace

9-3A D1

Coldspring-Oakhurst (1-0) 4-1 vs Crockett

Diboll (1-0) 3-2 vs Palestine Westwood

Shepherd (1-0) 3-2 vs Woodville

Crockett (0-1) 0-5 @ Coldspring-Oakhurst

Huntington (0-1) 0-5 OPEN

Woodville (0-1) 2-3 @ Shepherd

Palestine Westwood (0-0) 4-0 @ Diboll

10-3A D1

Anahuac (1-0) 4-0 @ Orangefield

Kirbyville (1-0) 4-1 vs Buna

Orangefield (1-0) 2-3 vs Anahuac

Buna (0-1) 3-2 @ Kirbyville

East Chambers (0-1) 3-2 OPEN

Hardin (0-1) 3-2 vs Cleveland Tarkington

Cleveland Tarkington (0-0) 3-1 @ Hardin

9-3A D2

Grand Saline (1-0) 3-2 @ Edgewood

West Rusk (1-0) 3-2 OPEN

Winona (1-0) 2-3 @ Arp

Arp (0-1) 3-2 vs Winona

Edgewood (0-1) 2-3 vs Grand Saline

Quitman (0-1) 3-2 vs Troup

Troup (0-0) 4-0 @ Quitman

10-3A D2

Hooks (1-0) 4-0 @ Prairiland

New Boston (1-0) 3-2 vs DeKalb

Prairiland (1-0) 3-2 vs Hooks

Omaha Pewitt (0-1) 0-5 vs Redwater

Paris Chisum (0-1) 1-3 OPEN

Redwater (0-1) 1-4 @ Omaha Pewitt

DeKalb (0-0) 2-1 @ New Boston

11-3A D2

Harmony (1-0) 3-2 @ New Diana

New Diana (1-0) 4-0 vs Harmony

Queen City (1-0) 4-1 OPEN

Elysian Fields (0-1) 0-5 vs Waskom

Hughes Springs (0-1) 0-5 vs Daingerfield

Waskom (0-1) 1-4 @ Elysian Fields

Daingerfield (0-0) 2-2 @ Hughes Springs

12-3A D2

Anderson-Shiro (1-0) 5-0 vs Newton

Hemphill (1-0) 3-2 vs Kountze

Newton (1-0) 3-0 @ Anderson-Shiro

Kountze (0-1) 2-3 @ Hemphill

Trinity (0-1) 0-5 OPEN

Warren (0-1) 3-2 vs New Waverly

New Waverly (0-0) 0-4 @ Warren

13-3A D2

Buffalo (0-0) 1-4 OPEN

Clifton (0-0) 2-3 OPEN

Elkhart (0-0) 4-1 OPEN

Florence (0-0) 1-4 OPEN

Lexington (0-0) 3-2 OPEN

Rogers (0-0) 2-3 OPEN

7-2A D1

Axtell (1-0) 4-0 @ Kerens

Italy (1-0) 2-3 vs Rio Vista

Kerens (1-0) 3-2 vs Axtell

Cayuga (0-1) 2-3 vs Cross Roads

Cross Roads (0-1) 3-1 @ Cayuga

Itasca (0-1) 4-1 OPEN

Rio Vista (0-0) 1-3 @ Italy

9-2A D1

Alba-Golden (1-0) 5-0 @ Honey Grove

Cooper (1-0) 4-1 @ Rivercrest

Rivercrest (1-0) 2-4 vs Cooper

Como-Pickton (0-1) 1-4 @ Quinlan Boles

Quinlan Boles (0-1) 1-4 vs Como-Pickton

Wolfe City (0-1) 4-1 OPEN

Honey Grove (0-0) 3-0 vs Alba-Golden

10-2A D1

Beckville (1-0) 4-1 vs Hawkins

Harleton (1-0) 4-1 OPEN

Ore City (1-0) 2-2 vs Big Sandy

Big Sandy (0-1) 1-4 @ Ore City

Frankston (0-1) 3-2 vs Union Grove

Union Grove (0-1) 4-1 @ Frankston

Hawkins (0-0) 1-3 @ Beckville

11-2A D1

Garrison (1-0) 5-0 @ Joaquin

Shelbyville (1-0) 3-1 OPEN

Timpson (1-0) 5-0 vs San Augustine

Grapeland (0-1) 1-4 @ West Sabine

Joaquin (0-1) 0-4 vs Garrison

West Sabine (0-1) 2-3 vs Grapeland

San Augustine (0-0) 2-2 @ Timpson

12-2A D1

Centerville (0-0) 3-2 OPEN

Corrigan-Camden (0-0) 1-4 OPEN

Groveton (0-0) 3-2 OPEN

Jewett Leon (0-0) 2-3 OPEN

Normangee (0-0) 0-5 OPEN

West Hardin (0-0) 0-5 OPEN

9-2A D2

Clarksville (0-0) 0-4 OPEN

Cumby (0-0) 1-4 OPEN

Detroit (0-0) 1-4 OPEN

Linden-Kildare (0-0) 0-4 OPEN

Maud (0-0) 1-3 OPEN

Simms Bowie (0-0) 2-3 OPEN

11-2A D2

Alto (0-0) 0-5 OPEN

Cushing (0-0) 3-2 OPEN

Mt. Enterprise (0-0) 1-2 vs Tyler All Saints

Overton (0-0) 4-0 OPEN

Price Carlisle (0-0) 2-3 OPEN

Tenaha (0-0) 3-2 OPEN

12-2A D2

Colmesneil (0-0) 1-3-1 OPEN

Deweyville (0-0) 4-0 OPEN

Evadale (0-0) 1-4 OPEN

Hull-Daisetta (0-0) 2-3 OPEN

Lovelady (0-0) 5-0 OPEN

Sabine Pass (0-0) 1-3 OPEN

