Red Zone District Standings
District Standings
10-6A
North Forney (1-0) 5-0 vs Royse City
Rockwall (1-0) 4-1 vs Mesquite Horn
Tyler Legacy (1-0) 1-4 OPEN
Mesquite (0-1) 2-3 vs Rockwall-Heath
Mesquite Horn (0-1) 3-2 @ Rockwall
Rockwall-Heath (0-1) 3-2 @ Mesquite
Royse City (0-0) 2-2 @ North Forney
7-5A D1
Forney (2-0) 5-0 OPEN
Longview (2-0) 4-1 OPEN
McKinney North (2-0) 4-1 OPEN
Tyler High (1-1) 4-1 OPEN
West Mesquite (1-1) 3-2 OPEN
Lancaster (0-2) 1-4 OPEN
Lufkin (0-2) 3-2 OPEN
North Mesquite (0-2) 1-4 OPEN
8-5A D2
Marshall (1-0) 2-3 vs Hallsville
Texas High (1-0) 5-0 vs Mt. Pleasant
Whitehouse (1-0) 4-1 OPEN
Hallsville (0-1) 1-4 @ Marshall
Pine Tree (0-1) 2-3 @ Nacogdoches
Nacogdoches (0-1) 2-3 vs Pine Tree
Mt. Pleasant (0-0) 2-1 @ Texas High
8-4A D1
Anna (0-0) 3-1 vs Prosper Walnut Grove
Kaufman (0-0) 1-4 OPEN
Mabank (0-0) 1-3 @ Quinlan Ford
Nevada Community (0-0) 2-3 OPEN
Paris (0-0) 1-4 OPEN
Sulphur Springs (0-0) 4-1 OPEN
9-4A D1
Athens (1-0) 4-1 @ Lindale
Kilgore (1-0) 4-1 @ Jacksonville
Lindale (1-0) 2-3 vs Athens
Chapel Hill (0-0) 4-0 @ Palestine
Henderson (0-1) 1-4 OPEN
Jacksonville (0-1) 0-5 vs Kilgore
Palestine (0-1) 2-3 vs Chapel Hill
6-4A D2
Caddo Mills (0-0) 3-2 OPEN
Dallas Lincoln (0-0) 1-4 OPEN
Dallas Roosevelt (0-0) 0-5 OPEN
Quinlan Ford (0-0) 2-2 vs Mabank
Sunnyvale (0-0) 3-2 OPEN
Wills Point (0-0) 2-3 OPEN
7-4A D2
Gilmer (0-0) 3-2 OPEN
Spring Hill (0-0) 1-4 OPEN
Paris North Lamar (0-0) 4-1 OPEN
Pittsburg (0-0) 2-2 OPEN
Liberty Eylau (0-0) 1-3 OPEN
Pleasant Grove (0-0) 5-0 OPEN
8-4A D2
Carthage (1-0) 5-0 vs Brownsboro
Center (1-0) 4-1 vs Rusk
Van (1-0) 4-1 vs Canton
Brownsboro (0-1) 4-1 @ Carthage
Bullard (0-1) 4-1 OPEN
Canton (0-1) 2-3 @ Van
Rusk (0-0) 3-1 @ Center
5-3A D1
Commerce (1-0) 5-0 @ Winnsboro
Mineola (1-0) 2-3 vs Pottsboro
Winnsboro (1-0) 4-0 vs Commerce
Bonham (0-1) 1-4 vs Mt. Vernon
Rains (0-1) 0-5 OPEN
Mt. Vernon (0-1) 3-2 @ Bonham
Pottsboro (0-0) 4-0 @ Mineola
6-3A D1
Atlanta (0-0) 2-3 OPEN
Gladewater (0-0) 0-5 OPEN
Jefferson (0-0) 3-1 OPEN
Sabine (0-0) 3-2 OPEN
Tatum (0-0) 1-3 OPEN
White Oak (0-0) 0-5 OPEN
8-3A D1
Fairfield (1-0) 1-4 @ Malakoff
Groesbeck (1-0) 4-1 OPEN
Malakoff (1-0) 5-0 vs Fairfield
Eustace (0-1) 0-5 vs Teague
Kemp (0-1) 1-4 @ Mexia
Mexia (0-1) 0-5 vs Kemp
Teague (0-0) 3-1 @ Eustace
9-3A D1
Coldspring-Oakhurst (1-0) 4-1 vs Crockett
Diboll (1-0) 3-2 vs Palestine Westwood
Shepherd (1-0) 3-2 vs Woodville
Crockett (0-1) 0-5 @ Coldspring-Oakhurst
Huntington (0-1) 0-5 OPEN
Woodville (0-1) 2-3 @ Shepherd
Palestine Westwood (0-0) 4-0 @ Diboll
10-3A D1
Anahuac (1-0) 4-0 @ Orangefield
Kirbyville (1-0) 4-1 vs Buna
Orangefield (1-0) 2-3 vs Anahuac
Buna (0-1) 3-2 @ Kirbyville
East Chambers (0-1) 3-2 OPEN
Hardin (0-1) 3-2 vs Cleveland Tarkington
Cleveland Tarkington (0-0) 3-1 @ Hardin
9-3A D2
Grand Saline (1-0) 3-2 @ Edgewood
West Rusk (1-0) 3-2 OPEN
Winona (1-0) 2-3 @ Arp
Arp (0-1) 3-2 vs Winona
Edgewood (0-1) 2-3 vs Grand Saline
Quitman (0-1) 3-2 vs Troup
Troup (0-0) 4-0 @ Quitman
10-3A D2
Hooks (1-0) 4-0 @ Prairiland
New Boston (1-0) 3-2 vs DeKalb
Prairiland (1-0) 3-2 vs Hooks
Omaha Pewitt (0-1) 0-5 vs Redwater
Paris Chisum (0-1) 1-3 OPEN
Redwater (0-1) 1-4 @ Omaha Pewitt
DeKalb (0-0) 2-1 @ New Boston
11-3A D2
Harmony (1-0) 3-2 @ New Diana
New Diana (1-0) 4-0 vs Harmony
Queen City (1-0) 4-1 OPEN
Elysian Fields (0-1) 0-5 vs Waskom
Hughes Springs (0-1) 0-5 vs Daingerfield
Waskom (0-1) 1-4 @ Elysian Fields
Daingerfield (0-0) 2-2 @ Hughes Springs
12-3A D2
Anderson-Shiro (1-0) 5-0 vs Newton
Hemphill (1-0) 3-2 vs Kountze
Newton (1-0) 3-0 @ Anderson-Shiro
Kountze (0-1) 2-3 @ Hemphill
Trinity (0-1) 0-5 OPEN
Warren (0-1) 3-2 vs New Waverly
New Waverly (0-0) 0-4 @ Warren
13-3A D2
Buffalo (0-0) 1-4 OPEN
Clifton (0-0) 2-3 OPEN
Elkhart (0-0) 4-1 OPEN
Florence (0-0) 1-4 OPEN
Lexington (0-0) 3-2 OPEN
Rogers (0-0) 2-3 OPEN
7-2A D1
Axtell (1-0) 4-0 @ Kerens
Italy (1-0) 2-3 vs Rio Vista
Kerens (1-0) 3-2 vs Axtell
Cayuga (0-1) 2-3 vs Cross Roads
Cross Roads (0-1) 3-1 @ Cayuga
Itasca (0-1) 4-1 OPEN
Rio Vista (0-0) 1-3 @ Italy
9-2A D1
Alba-Golden (1-0) 5-0 @ Honey Grove
Cooper (1-0) 4-1 @ Rivercrest
Rivercrest (1-0) 2-4 vs Cooper
Como-Pickton (0-1) 1-4 @ Quinlan Boles
Quinlan Boles (0-1) 1-4 vs Como-Pickton
Wolfe City (0-1) 4-1 OPEN
Honey Grove (0-0) 3-0 vs Alba-Golden
10-2A D1
Beckville (1-0) 4-1 vs Hawkins
Harleton (1-0) 4-1 OPEN
Ore City (1-0) 2-2 vs Big Sandy
Big Sandy (0-1) 1-4 @ Ore City
Frankston (0-1) 3-2 vs Union Grove
Union Grove (0-1) 4-1 @ Frankston
Hawkins (0-0) 1-3 @ Beckville
11-2A D1
Garrison (1-0) 5-0 @ Joaquin
Shelbyville (1-0) 3-1 OPEN
Timpson (1-0) 5-0 vs San Augustine
Grapeland (0-1) 1-4 @ West Sabine
Joaquin (0-1) 0-4 vs Garrison
West Sabine (0-1) 2-3 vs Grapeland
San Augustine (0-0) 2-2 @ Timpson
12-2A D1
Centerville (0-0) 3-2 OPEN
Corrigan-Camden (0-0) 1-4 OPEN
Groveton (0-0) 3-2 OPEN
Jewett Leon (0-0) 2-3 OPEN
Normangee (0-0) 0-5 OPEN
West Hardin (0-0) 0-5 OPEN
9-2A D2
Clarksville (0-0) 0-4 OPEN
Cumby (0-0) 1-4 OPEN
Detroit (0-0) 1-4 OPEN
Linden-Kildare (0-0) 0-4 OPEN
Maud (0-0) 1-3 OPEN
Simms Bowie (0-0) 2-3 OPEN
11-2A D2
Alto (0-0) 0-5 OPEN
Cushing (0-0) 3-2 OPEN
Mt. Enterprise (0-0) 1-2 vs Tyler All Saints
Overton (0-0) 4-0 OPEN
Price Carlisle (0-0) 2-3 OPEN
Tenaha (0-0) 3-2 OPEN
12-2A D2
Colmesneil (0-0) 1-3-1 OPEN
Deweyville (0-0) 4-0 OPEN
Evadale (0-0) 1-4 OPEN
Hull-Daisetta (0-0) 2-3 OPEN
Lovelady (0-0) 5-0 OPEN
Sabine Pass (0-0) 1-3 OPEN
