Red Zone: Week 7 schedule

All games are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Thursday

1A

Union Hill at Bowie Gold-burg, 6 p.m.

Private

Tyler HEAT JV at Fruitvale

Friday

6A

Tyler Legacy at Rockwall-Heath, 7 p.m.

5A

Longview at Forney, 7 p.m.

Tyler at Lancaster

Lufkin at North Mesquite, 7 p.m.

Nacogdoches at Hallsville

Whitehouse at Pine Tree

Marshall at Mount Pleasant

4A

Mabank at Anna

Sulphur Springs at Nevada Community

Henderson at Athens

Jacksonville at Chapel Hill

Lindale at Kilgore

Huffman Hargrave at Livingston

Wills Point at Dallas Roosevelt

Pleasant Grove at Gilmer

Liberty-Eylau at Spring HIll

Pittsburg at North Lamar

Bullard at Brownsboro

Carthage at Canton

Van at Rusk

Bridge City at Jasper

3A

Emory Rains at Commerce

Winnsboro at Mount Vernon

Sabine at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Tatum at Gladewater, 7 p.m.

Oakhurst at Woodville, 7 p.m.

Malakoff at Teague

Huntington at Crockett, 7 p.m.

Shepherd at Westwood, 7 p.m.

Kirbyville at Anahuac

Arp at Grand Saline

Edgewood at Troup

West Rusk at Winona

New Diana at Daingerfield, 7 p.m.

Elysian Fields at Harmony, 7 p.m.

Queen City at Waskom, 7 p.m.

Hemphill at Newton, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Kountze, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Elkhart

2A

Wolfe City at Alba-Golden

Cooper at Como-Pickton

Frankston at Big Sandy

Harleton at Union Grove

Ore City at Hawkins

Shelbyville at Garrison, 7 p.m.

Joaquin at Grapeland, 7 p.m.

San Augustine at West Sabine, 7 p.m.

Corrigan-Camden at Normangee, 7 p.m.

Jewett Leon at Groveton, 7 p.m.

Alto at Mount Enterprise, 7 p.m.

Clarksville at Linden-Kildare, 7 p.m.

Cushing at Overton, 7 p.m.

Tenaha at Price Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Lovelady at Colmesneil, 7 p.m.

Evadale at Deweyville, 7 p.m.

1A

Burkeville at Huntsville Alpha Omega JV, 7 p.m.

Apple Springs at Leverett’s Chapel, 7 p.m.

Private

Arlington Grace Prep at Brook Hill

Dallas UME Prep at Tyler All Saints, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Private

Mercy Culture Prep at TK Gorman, noon

Longview Christian Heritage at Athens Christian Prep, 2 p.m.

