Red Zone: Week 7 schedule
All games are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Thursday
1A
Union Hill at Bowie Gold-burg, 6 p.m.
Private
Tyler HEAT JV at Fruitvale
Friday
6A
Tyler Legacy at Rockwall-Heath, 7 p.m.
5A
Longview at Forney, 7 p.m.
Tyler at Lancaster
Lufkin at North Mesquite, 7 p.m.
Nacogdoches at Hallsville
Whitehouse at Pine Tree
Marshall at Mount Pleasant
4A
Mabank at Anna
Sulphur Springs at Nevada Community
Henderson at Athens
Jacksonville at Chapel Hill
Lindale at Kilgore
Huffman Hargrave at Livingston
Wills Point at Dallas Roosevelt
Pleasant Grove at Gilmer
Liberty-Eylau at Spring HIll
Pittsburg at North Lamar
Bullard at Brownsboro
Carthage at Canton
Van at Rusk
Bridge City at Jasper
3A
Emory Rains at Commerce
Winnsboro at Mount Vernon
Sabine at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Tatum at Gladewater, 7 p.m.
Oakhurst at Woodville, 7 p.m.
Malakoff at Teague
Oakhurst at Woodville 7 p.m.
Huntington at Crockett, 7 p.m.
Shepherd at Westwood, 7 p.m.
Kirbyville at Anahuac
Arp at Grand Saline
Edgewood at Troup
West Rusk at Winona
New Diana at Daingerfield, 7 p.m.
Elysian Fields at Harmony, 7 p.m.
Queen City at Waskom, 7 p.m.
Hemphill at Newton, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Kountze, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Elkhart
2A
Wolfe City at Alba-Golden
Cooper at Como-Pickton
Frankston at Big Sandy
Harleton at Union Grove
Ore City at Hawkins
Shelbyville at Garrison, 7 p.m.
Joaquin at Grapeland, 7 p.m.
San Augustine at West Sabine, 7 p.m.
Corrigan-Camden at Normangee, 7 p.m.
Jewett Leon at Groveton, 7 p.m.
Alto at Mount Enterprise, 7 p.m.
Clarksville at Linden-Kildare, 7 p.m.
Cushing at Overton, 7 p.m.
Tenaha at Price Carlisle, 7 p.m.
Lovelady at Colmesneil, 7 p.m.
Evadale at Deweyville, 7 p.m.
1A
Burkeville at Huntsville Alpha Omega JV, 7 p.m.
Apple Springs at Leverett’s Chapel, 7 p.m.
Private
Arlington Grace Prep at Brook Hill
Dallas UME Prep at Tyler All Saints, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Private
Mercy Culture Prep at TK Gorman, noon
Longview Christian Heritage at Athens Christian Prep, 2 p.m.
Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.