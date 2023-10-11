Red Zone: Week 8 schedule

All games are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Friday

6A

Mesquite Horn at Tyler Legacy, 7 p.m.

5A

North Mesquite at Longview

McKinney North at Lufkin

Tyler at West Mesquite, 7 p.m.

Hallsville at Whitehouse

Texarkana at Marshall

Mount Pleasant at Nacogdoches

4A

Mabank at Sulphur Springs

Kilgore at Henderson

Palestine at Jacksonville

Chapel Hill at Lindale

Livingston at Little Cypress-Mauriceville

Dallas Lincoln at Wills Point, 7 p.m.

Gilmer at Liberty-Eylau

Spring Hill at North Lamar

Pleasant Grove at Pittsburg

Canton at Bullard

Rusk at Carthage

Center at Van

3A

Mineola at Bonham, 7 p.m.

Mount Vernon at Emory Rains, 7 p.m.

Pottsboro at Winnsboro, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Gladewater at Sabine, 7 p.m.

Tatum at White Oak, 7 p.m.

Eustace at Malakoff

Palestine Westwood at Coldspring-Oakhurst, 7 p.m.

Diboll at Shepherd, 7 p.m.

Woodville at Huntington, 7 p.m.

Leonard at Lone Oak

Troup at Arp

Quitman at Edgewood

Grand Saline at West Rusk

Daingerfield at Elysian Fields

Harmony at Queen City

Hughes Springs at New Diana

New Waverly at Hemphill, 7 p.m.

Newton at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Elkhart at Lexington

2A

Itasca at Cayuga, 7 p.m.

Cross Roads at Rio Vista, 7 p.m.

Alba-Golden at Rivercrest

Como-Pickton at Wolfe City

Beckville at Ore City

Big Sandy at Harleton

Hawkins at Frankston

Grapeland at Shelbyville, 7 p.m.

San Augustine at Joaquin, 7 p.m.

Timpson at West Sabine, 7 p.m.

Corrigan-Camden at Jewett Leon, 7 p.m.

Simms Bowie at Linden-Kildare

Tenaha at Alto, 7 p.m.

Price Carlisle at Cushing, 7 p.m.

Overton at Mount Enterprise, 7 p.m.

Colmesneil at Deweyville, 7 p.m.

Sabine Pass at Evadale, 7 p.m.

Hull-Daisetta at Lovelady, 7 p.m.

1A

Union Hill at High Island, 7 p.m.

Calvert at Burkeville, 7 p.m.

Leverett’s Chapel at Kings Academy

Brook Hill at Dallas Covenant

Houston Cristo Rey Jesuit at Chester, 7 p.m.

Private

All Saints at Spring Frassati Catholic, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Private

Lubbock Christian vs. TK Gorman, 2 p.m.

