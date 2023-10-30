Authorities release names of 2 women found dead in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Police have released the names of two women who were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds over the weekend.

Two women were found dead at a residence on Stone Street on Saturday, and Nacogdoches police have said the incident is being investigated as a double homicide.

On Monday, authorities said the two women have been identified as Laura Sanford, 73, and Laquice Sanford, 48, both of Nacogdoches.

The Nacogdoches Police Criminal Investigation Division is continuing to investigate this case. Police ask anyone with information to call 936-559-2607 or Nacogdoches Crime Stoppers at 936-560-INFO.

