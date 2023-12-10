For Your Service
4 East Texas teams headed to state championships

(KLTV/KTRE)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Four teams from East Texas will compete in the state high school football championships.

Here are the matchups:

2A D1

Timpson vs Tolar

Wednesday at 7 p.m.

3A D1

Malakoff vs Franklin

Thursday at 3 p.m.

4A D1

Chapel Hill vs Anna

Friday at 11 a.m.

4A D2

Gilmer vs Bellville

Friday at 3 p.m.

All games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington

