4 East Texas teams headed to state championships
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Four teams from East Texas will compete in the state high school football championships.
Here are the matchups:
2A D1
Timpson vs Tolar
Wednesday at 7 p.m.
3A D1
Malakoff vs Franklin
Thursday at 3 p.m.
4A D1
Chapel Hill vs Anna
Friday at 11 a.m.
4A D2
Gilmer vs Bellville
Friday at 3 p.m.
All games at AT&T Stadium in Arlington
