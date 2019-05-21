Roads damaged, impassable after weekend storms become focus in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - County roads have become the focus of attention in northern parts of Nacogdoches County that were adversely affected by Saturday’s heavy rainfall and flooding.
Crews on were busy at work on County Road 220, which was washed out by floodwater on Sunday. CR 220 was one of several county roads that were closed off as a result of Saturday’s storm.
“There were reports of 8 inches of rain falling in areas around Cushing, places like that. This is unprecedented," said Greg Sowell, county judge in Nacogdoches County. “We have a lot of road damage, a lot of trees down. Volunteer firefighters and Road and Bridge crews were out beginning around 1:30, 2 o’clock Sunday morning."
Sowell estimated the damage would cost the county approximately $150,000 to $200,000; 3 bridges were washed out on county roads, several more bridges were damaged, several culverts were washed out, and at least four county roads were impassable as of Tuesday morning.
The county roads which have been ruled impassable do have alternate routes out, Sowell explained, but repairs have become a priority in the county.
“What we have to do now, in order to fix some of these areas and fix them correctly, we have to dry out,” said Sowell. “We’re just at the mercy of the rainfall right now.”
Sowell said the early estimate for damages may increase or decrease once much of the water does dry up; materials like gravel can be reclaimed and reused later.
The judge added that there’s not much residents can do except ride out the recovery, and practice a little patience while crews work hard repairing and restoring what they can.
“We know the roads are in less than normal condition, we’re working them as fast as we can. Our Roads and Bridges foreman has driven most of the roads and has documented where the problems are, and we’re getting to them as quick as we can.
“And hoping for a break.” Sowell added.
