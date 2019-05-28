New Texas law will allow law officers to use military service toward certification

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A new Texas law co-sponsored by State Rep. Travis Clardy will allow law enforcement officers who have served in the military to receive credit toward training hours required for certification based on their military service.
Nacogdoches Police Chief Jim Sevey's challenge of hiring police officers may be eased a bit. He's likely to see the job applicants he likes to hire; veterans.
“I think it's moving in the right direction and I'm looking forward to seeing some fresh applicants in the mix," said Sevey.
Ex-military fall into the rank and file that comes with a chain of command operation. Sevey says that's difficult for many applicants. Nevertheless, Sevey points out there's a distinct difference between military and law enforcement operations.
"So they're going to have to get the law and criminal procedure and traffic law and all those kinds of things. We're going to still have to focus and concentrate
all of those things,” said Sevey.
The bill's House sponsor, Representative Travis Clardy of Nacogdoches recognizes that fact. The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement will be given the responsibility of training credit rules.
“Which is the sanctioning, credentialing authority for Texas law enforcement officers. And so, they'll develop from within their own parameter, understanding the difference between military and law enforcement, so they'll give appropriate credit," explained Clardy.
Sevey says veterans have an easier time passing the physical and tactical requirements.
Nacogdoches Independent School District police chief Sandra Murray stated, "For the vet those many hours of training in the military have no avenue to apply towards a new career and it's a climb from the bottom up again. I believe that HB 971 is an excellent opportunity for those hours to be beneficial post military."
Clardy said, “We have no interest in people wasting their time that they have to put their butt in a particular seat for a particular class until they check the box that they’ve done it.”
Even with the law, there is one important factor that will continue to discourage veterans from entering law enforcement.
"Right now with the economy as it is, a lot of people are seeking jobs in the private sector that pay a lot more than law enforcement," expressed Sevey.
Which is why many say being a law enforcement officer is often considered a calling.
