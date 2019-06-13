Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 06/13/19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Baymont Seafood at 709 North University: 15 demerits for refrigeration not keeping clod temperatures at a minimum of 41 degrees, foods not covered in cooler, items stored in ice maker, box of potatoes not stored properly, back flow preventer needed for outside hose, paper towels needed at hand sink, equipment not kept wiped down, salt, pepper, and sugar dispenser not kept wiped down, and floor areas not smooth and easily cleanable.
JP’s Lil Cajun Kitchen at 4601 North Street: 13 demerits for past due health permit renewal fee, date marking needed, one pre-packaged food item needed to be discarded, accurate and visible thermometers not provided for all refrigerators and freezers, spray bottle not labeled, and floors and wall areas not smooth and easily cleanable.
Taquitos El Jaliscience at 4512 North Street: 12 demerits for foods not kept covered in coolers, spray bottle not labeled, back flow preventer needed for outside hose, items in hand wash sink, and one spatula needed to be discarded.
Feed Lot at 3817 Northwest Stallings Drive: 8 demerits for spray bottle with purple solution not labeled, one dairy product needed to be discarded, ware washing sink needed to be repaired, and counter tops not smooth and easily cleanable.
Super Yummy at 4604 North Street, Suite 110: 8 demerits for bucket with water in it near back door needed to be discarded, scattered trash near dumpster, visible and accurate thermometers not provided for all freezers and refrigerators, employee drinks in food prep area didn’t have lids and straws, and two utensils needed to be re-cleaned.
Tacos Al Pastor Dianita at 1724 South Street: 9 demerits for cooler not at minimum temperature of 41 degrees, all hot-hold temperatures not at temperature of at least 135 degrees, visible thermometers not provided for all coolers or freezers, and vents kept clean.
Lanana Ice Creek Ice House at 109 Wettermark Drive: 6 demerits for spray bottle with blue solution not labeled, boxes of food stored improperly in walk-in cooler and walk-in freezers, and floor near keg walk-in cooler needed to be repaired.
Stoner’s Pizza Joint at 2013 North Street, Suite A: 5 demerits for several buttermilk cartons needed to be discarded, paper towels needed at hand wash sink, and scoops not stored properly.
Showtime’s Shaved Ice at the north end of the Shack parking lot: 4 demerits for water pressure, phone receipts not compliant, and lower cabinet area needed to be repaired.
Grub Station at Nacogdoches Farmer’s Market Spring Fling: 2 demerits for thermometer needed to be re-calibrated.
Ice Ice Baby at 2504 South Street: 2 demerits for thermometer not provided for one cooler.
Shali’s Indian Kitchen on Wheels at City of Nacogdoches Public Library; 0 demerits.
UR Chef Food truck at VW Show: 0 demerits.
Chambers Smokehouse Food truck in front of Etech entry: 0 demerits.
Mee Maw’s Tamales at Nacogdoches Farmer’s Market Spring Fling: 0 demerits.
Merci’s World Cuisine at Nacogdoches Farmer’s Market Spring Fling: 0 demerits.
2hoog Kabobs at Nacogdoches farmer’s Market Spring Fling: 0 demerits.
