Restaurant Report - Angelina County - 06/21/2019

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Hernandez Grocery at 4602 Highway 103 W. 14 demerits for cold hold not at 41 degrees or lower, proper date-marking needed, raw food stored above ready-to-eat food, all food stored in coolers not covered, damaged cutting boards, pest control needed to be increased. self-closure on side exit near kitchen needed to be repaired, general clean needed in food prep area, and utensils not stored clean.
Shipley Donut at 609 Timberland Drive: 9 demerits for hot hold temperature not at 135 degrees or higher, soap not present at all hand sinks, pest control needed to be increased, chipped paint, AC needed to be serviced, thermometers needed in all coolers and freezers, and damaged ceiling tiles.
Mom’s Diner at 420 W. Frank: 7 demerits for general clean needed below fryer, griddle, and below dish washing machine, use-by dates needed, food items not stored at least 6 inches off the floor, inadequate lighting in men’s bathroom, and cold hold not at 41 degrees or less.
Catfish King at 806 S. Medford: 6 demerits for food stored on floor, food not protected during storage, and damaged lids.
Cracker Barrel 2002 S. First Street: 0 demerits.
Say Cheese at Angelina County: 0 demerits.
