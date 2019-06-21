Restaurant Report - Angelina County - 06/21/2019

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Hernandez Grocery at 4602 Highway 103 W. 14 demerits for cold hold not at 41 degrees or lower, proper date-marking needed, raw food stored above ready-to-eat food, all food stored in coolers not covered, damaged cutting boards, pest control needed to be increased. self-closure on side exit near kitchen needed to be repaired, general clean needed in food prep area, and utensils not stored clean.