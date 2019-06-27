Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 06/27/19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Star Food Mart at 107 North Street: 11 demerits for test strips needed, accurate thermometers not provided for cooks, equipment not kept clean, wiped down, sanitary, vents not kept clean, excess grease on equipment, floors under equipment not swept, and water-damaged ceiling tiles.
Tacqueria Los 3 Potros at 2214 South Street: 10 demerits for foods not kept covered in coolers and freezers, visible thermometers not provided for all coolers and freezers, utensil in hand wash sink, lower vent not kept clean, floor and wall areas not smooth and easily cleanable, and scoop used improperly.
Stoner’s Pizza Joint at 2013 North Street, Suite A: 10 demerits for test strips needed, food not kept covered in coolers and freezers, vents not kept clean, floors under equipment and fixtures not swept, ceiling tile needed to be replaced or repaired, and use-by dates needed.
Crockpot Annie’s at 1008 East Main: 8 demerits for hot water not getting hot enough in bathrooms, a carton of eggs and a container of milk needed to be discarded, damaged ceiling tiles, and visible thermometers not provided for all coolers and freezers.
Nijaya Restaurant at 3205 North University Drive, Suite A: 7 demerits for spray bottle with yellow solution not labeled, thermometers not provided for all coolers and freezers, and paper towels needed at handwash sink.
Butcher Boy’s at 603 North Street: 7 demerits for back flow preventer needed for outside hose, utensils in hand sink, vents not kept clean, and water-damaged ceiling tiles.
Kinfolks at 4817 Northwest Stallings Drive: 6 demerits for test strips needed, scoops not stored properly, areas of restaurant not smooth and easily cleanable, and water-damaged ceiling tiles.
Barkeep’s Eatery and Taps at 3308 North Street: 6 demerits for spray bottle with pink solution not labeled, items in hand wash sink, and scattered trash in dumpster area.
Barbecue House at 704 North Stallings Drive: 6 demerits for paper towel access needed at hand wash sink, water-damaged ceiling tiles, grease bin not kept clean, ice scoop not kept in clean container, scattered trash near dumpster, vents not kept clean, floors under equipment, dining room tables, and booths not kept swept, and chip rack and window ledges not kept clean.
Thumper’s at 4515 North Street, Suite 2: 4 demerits for date-marking chart needed and visible thermometer needed for one cooler.
New Sunshine Food Mart at 2013 North Street: 3 demerits for floors not kept swept in storage area and behind coolers, missing ceiling tiles, and paper towel access needed in bathroom.
Kroger Deli and Bakery Department at 3205 North University Drive: 2 demerits for vents not kept clean and three knives needed to be discarded because they weren’t smooth and easily cleanable.
North Street Chevron at 3228 South Street: 2 demerits for scattered trash in dumpster area and wall in storage area back room needed to be repaired.
University Drive Chevron at 1000 North University Drive: 2 demerits for one dairy product needed to be discarded.
Pie’s Frozen Custard Yogurt Bar at 1220 North Street, Suite 100. 1 demerit for floor area in food prep area not smooth and easily cleanable.
