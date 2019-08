Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 08/22/19

Baymont Nacogdoches Sea Food at 706 North Street: 14 demerits for anti-siphon valve needed for outside hose, accurate and visible thermometers needed for all coolers and freezers, floors not swept under equipment, shelves, dining booths, and chairs, dumpster lids not kept closed, scattered trash near dumpster, foods not kept covered in coolers and freezers, proper hair restraints needed in food prep area, fryers and other cooking equipment not kept clean and sanitary, excess grease build-up, and areas that are not smooth and easily cleanable.