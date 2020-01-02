Nacogdoches PD releases name of fatal New Year’s Eve pedestrian wreck victim

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department has identified the persons involved in a fatal New Year’s Eve auto-pedestrian accident.
Jimmy Dewayne Watts, 32, of Nacogdoches was driving a Chrysler 200 passenger car westbound on Park Street approximately 8:45 pm on Tuesday evening, New Year’s eve. Watt’s vehicle collided with a pedestrian, Kerrie Laverne Qualls, 44, of Lufkin, who was in the roadway on Park Street near the intersection of Crisp Rd. Qualls was killed on impact.
Nacogdoches police officers have been investigating the incident since it occurred. Officers are speaking with witnesses and following up on leads as to how the accident happened. An autopsy has been ordered by the Justice of the Peace.
No charges have been filed as of this time.
