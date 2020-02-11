Nacogdoches ISD working to restore computers after ransomware attack

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (News Release) - A ransomware attack has affected some computers at Nacogdoches ISD, and district officials are now in the process of verifying the kind of virus involved and how many documents and functions have been damaged.
The cybersecurity attack encrypted and locked files on PCs so some of the district’s computer users cannot read them; the attackers do not have access to any of the information.
NISD became aware of a problem this morning. Out of an abundance of caution, the district shut down its network to protect computers unaffected by the virus. The method of the attack is unknown.
NISD has contacted other agencies and vendors for assistance, including Microsoft, in restablishing the district’s computer network, a process that could require several days to complete. The district has also informed the Texas Education Agency and contacted the FBI about the attack.
“Our staff is working to control the spread of the virus and to also determine the best and quickest way to get our computer network operational,” said Les Linebarger, NISD’s Executive Director of Communications. “It is certainly an inconvenience that will be felt across all departments of the district.”
