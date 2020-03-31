Nursing students play vital role in COVID-19 assessment in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In an effort to relieve medical staff during the COVID-19 pandemic, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a waiver that would allow nursing students close to receiving their full certification to begin helping sooner, rather than later.
In Nacogdoches, senior nursing students were placed at the call center to help with the screening process.
KTRE 9′s Donna McCollum visits with two of the students helping out before they graduate in May and begin new jobs at Dallas hospitals.
In addition, Dr. Tammy Harris, director of the DeWitt Nursing School explains how conversations with hospitals statewide have opened up to place senior nursing students into the workforce before certification status. They will work in full supervision of the medical staff.
