Lufkin restaurants plan to wait until after May 1 to open dining spaces

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Some Lufkin restaurants are choosing to keep their dining spaces closed, even after Governor Greg Abbott announced they could re-open May 1.
Abbott said all retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls can reopen May 1, with occupancy limited to no more than twenty-five percent.
Marco’s Pizza owner Chasity Boatman and her husband announced they will not be opening their dining area until at least phase two of Governor Abbott’s executive order.
“We believe that this was the best decision that we could make for the sanitation and the safety of both our customers and of course our staff,” Boatman said.
Casa Morales said the twenty-five percent occupancy rule doesn’t change too much of what they’re doing now with sales. They said they see a steady flow and it’s been manageable.
“The dynamics of it, I think would be just more than what we’re really wanting to do right now,” said Joe Morales, with their public relations. “We’re going to wait until we get closer to be able to be in full occupancy.”
Morales said his mother is 73 years old and started the business from the ground up. They want to be mindful of her health too.
“It’s just instilled in her, showing up to work regardless,” Morales said. “You know, and relying on faith, and she built something from nothing. It’s based on love and faith, not just for employees but the community.”
Marco’s Pizza has always offered delivery and carryout, but their dining space was always popular with customers.
“There is something very relaxing about coming into a restaurant, being able to sit down, not having to cook a meal yourself, and just socialize with your family and spend that time together,” Boatman said.
After phase one starts Friday, Governor Abbott says they’ll need to see two weeks of data to confirm no there’s no increase of COVID-19.
If phase one works, phase two will expand occupancy to fifty percent.
