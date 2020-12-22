Boil water notice rescinded for Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - On Dec. 17, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the Swift Water Company, to issue a boil water notice, which was rescinded Tuesday.
The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Dec. 22.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Matt Barrett or Nancy Randall at (936)462-7843 or (936)221-6490
