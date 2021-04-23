Rep. White bill requiring transparency on voting devices passes committee

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - A bill authored by an East Texas legislator which would require the disclosure of the ownership interest of voting devices has passed the committee phase.
The House Committee on Elections passed HB 1397, authored by Rep. James White (R-Hillister) on a 6-0 vote on Wednesday.
In a previous interview, White compared the situation to military equipment and that it is important to know who the owners and manufacturers are.
The bill will now go to the Committee on Calendars for possible placement on the House floor.
