East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Webxtra: East Texan Grayson Rodriguez discusses rise through the minor leagues

Grayson Rodriguez
Grayson Rodriguez(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches native Grayson Rodriguez has continued his clim through the minor leagues.

The top pitching prospect for Baltimore is now playing with the Bowie Baysox. As of July 23, Rodriguez is 6-1 on the year and has a 1.86 ERA.

In this webxtra Rodriguez talks about his progression through the farm system, the time he broke his catcher’s glove and if he has gotten used to New England food.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelina Co. jury sentences woman who stole patrol unit, led officers on chase to 45 years
Dr. Jason Loos, a pathologist at Covenant Health, recently caught the delta variant, a much...
Unvaccinated doctor sends warning to others after catching delta variant
Evidence marker at the scene of the quadruple murder in Cherokee County
Arrest affidavit details what led up to quadruple murder in Cherokee County
Officials say an explosion that destroyed a house in suburban Dallas and heavily damaged two...
Explosion at Texas home may have been intentional
47-year-old Jeff Gerla and 18-year-old John Clinton were killed Tuesday in a quadruple homicide...
Friends describe victims of Cherokee County shooting as ‘unforgettable, that light in the room’

Latest News

East Texan Grayson Rodriguez discusses rise through the minor leagues
Cowboys Camp 2021
Cowboys missing several key players as they start training camp
SFA catching camp
East Texas catchers pick up valuable lessons from college coaches
SFA baseball host catching camp for young ball players