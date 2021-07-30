East Texas Now Business Break
Arrest affidavit shows that Henderson woman found dead was shot

Coy Jones (Source: Rusk County Jail website)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the woman who was killed in a shooting incident Tuesday evening. A suspect is now in custody in connection with the fatal shooting.

Kristi Wilson Collier, 42 years of age from Henderson, was found at a residence on County Road 232 on Tuesday. According to an arrest affidavit, Collier died as a result of a gunshot wound to her head.

Coy Jake Jones, 39, was arrested following a manhunt in connection with Collier’s death.

Jones has been charged with murder and is being held on a $1 million bond at the Rusk County Jail.

During the investigation, authorities learned that Jones had told family members that he shot Collier. At one point, Henderson police officers spoke to Jones at the Jalapeno Tree restaurant located at 200 Highway 79 South.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office investigator who obtained the warrant said the Henderson PD officers who conducted the field interview said that Jones was evasive and acted extremely nervous.

During the field interview, Jones fled from the officers on foot.

The arrest affidavit also stated that Jones to two people that he shot Collier during a physical altercation.

Autopsy results have not been released according to the post on Facebook by Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez.

Previous: Sheriff: Rusk County murder suspect captured after manhunt

