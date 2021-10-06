East Texas Now Business Break
2 pilots are killed in crash of business jet in east Georgia

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was flying from Lubbock Preston Smith...
The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was flying from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport in Lubbock, Texas, to Georgia’s Thomson-McDuffie County Airport.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT
THOMSON, Ga. (AP) - Authorities have identified two pilots killed in the crash of a business jet in east Georgia.

The McDuffie Coroner’s Office says they are 73-year-old Raymond Bachman of Fountain Hills, Arizona; and 63-year-old Claude Duchesne of El Paso, Texas. The Dassault Falcon 20 went down Tuesday morning in a field in the Thomson area.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was flying from Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport in Lubbock, Texas, to Georgia’s Thomson-McDuffie County Airport.

