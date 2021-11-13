Expansion project continues at Cherokee County Airport

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The Cherokee County Airport expansion project continues with funding from the Northeast Texas Regional Mobility Authority Priority Project grant.

The agency is awarding a $125,000 grant to Cherokee County Airport that will help with the construction of a new taxiway, pad sites, and new hangers.

Jacksonville city manager and chairman of the Airport Advisory Committee James Hubbard says the expansion project is critical for both the airport and the county’s economic development.

