Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Mexican abortion advocates look to help women in US

Decades ago, Mexican activists drove women into the United States to terminate their...
Decades ago, Mexican activists drove women into the United States to terminate their pregnancies at clinics. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Decades ago, Mexican activists drove women into the United States to terminate their pregnancies at clinics.

Now it’s women in the U.S. who are facing more challenges to accessing abortion services and once again Mexican activists are stepping up to offer support. The changing dynamic has much to do with the reversal of the legal fortunes of abortion rights advocates on both sides of the border.

In September, Mexico’s Supreme Court issued a decision that effectively decriminalized abortion in the heavily Catholic nation.

That same month, the most restrictive abortion law in the United States went into effect in Texas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

San Augustine County Sheriff’s office investigating shooting, alleged home invasion
Diboll police find 17-year-old dead from gunshot wound
Pictured are (top row from left): Jason Ferrill, Richard Neisser, James Wheeler Jr., and Amanda...
4 burglary-ring suspects allegedly stole vehicles, 4-wheelers, tractors, guns in Deep East Texas area
Toddler hospitalized after near-drowning in Trinity County
Pictured are (top row from left): Jason Ferrill, Richard Neisser, James Wheeler Jr., and Amanda...
2 suspects in East Texas burglary ring allegedly stole property from Polk County hunting camp

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, is one of the more powerful Texas Democrats in Washington...
FBI confirm search near Texas home of US Rep. Henry Cuellar
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Friday’s Weather: Less wind today, but still chilly
East Texas 100 Club asking for community financial support for first responders
East Texas 100 Club asking for community financial support for first responders
Angelina County attorney files petition seeking removal of Pct. 3 commissioner