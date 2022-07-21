Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Garrison ISD to train school employees to carry guns on campus

Webxtra: Garrison ISD $12-million bond proposal
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARRISON, Texas (KTRE) - Garrison ISD announced that it will allow employees to carry firearms on school campuses.

In a letter sent out, Garrison ISD Superintendent Reid Spivey said that the board of trustees passed a resolution last month approved active participation in The Guardian Plan, which will allow the school board to authorize “selected school employees to carry firearms on campuses at all times.” Spivey said that all employees selected will be required to complete “extensive training and regular evaluations.”

Spivey said that this decision “did not come lightly” and was arrived at after conducting a survey with both teachers and parents and hosting a community-wide meeting on the subject in April.

“We feel that student safety is our number one priority and therefore have decided on this course of action,” Spivey said in the letter.

Selected employees will begin carrying guns beginning August 1, 2022 and, according to the letter, “may use any force necessary to protect our students, staff and visitors.”

