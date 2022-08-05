Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

WebXtra: Burger battle heats up among Nacogdoches restaurants

The Brick Street Burger Battle is challenging people to taste test burgers from restaurants in downtown Nacogdoches to find the very best one.
By Avery Gorman
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Brick Street Burger Battle is challenging people to taste test burgers from restaurants in downtown Nacogdoches to find the very best one.

KTRE’S Avery Gorman was one of the judges for the preview of the burger battle, which promotes the restaurants in downtown Nacogdoches.

Participants can eat burgers and vote on which one is the best from September 15 through October 15.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drugs, guns and credit cards were seized after Lufkin police conducted a traffic stop on Cory...
Guns, drugs, credit cards discovered during Lufkin traffic stop
The Texas A&M Forest Service said at 6 p.m. the fire is about 60% contained.
Wildfire in southern Polk County 95% controlled Thursday night
Enoc Morua Juarez
Affidavit: Nacogdoches man arrested for setting fires, badgering deputies
Thomas Dobosz, 32, died days after a car crash that killed his wife, 31-year-old Lauren, his...
Father dies after wrong-way crash that killed his wife, 4 kids
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Russian judge convicts WNBA’s Brittney Griner, gives 9-year sentence

Latest News

Longview Storm Damage
Storm in Longview damages apartment, traps man in vehicle
Plant a flower, save a bee
SFA buzzing with bee research study in East Texas
Deputy Bustos Funeral Service
‘Carried the cause of justice to the grave’: Funeral held for fallen Smith Co. deputy
Tyler housing report Q2 shows promising data for future
Tyler housing report Q2 shows promising data for future
Funeral held for fallen Smith Co. deputy
‘Carried the cause of justice to the grave’: Funeral held for fallen Smith Co. deputy